Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi: CBI

Mehul Choksi. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore in alleged collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi, officials said on Thursday.

“The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on the request of CBI,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Choksi, who escaped in the first week of January this year after he and his companies allegedly cheated the bank of Rs 7,000 crore, has taken citizenship of Antigua.

