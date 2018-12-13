Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi: CBI
Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore
Last Published: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 12 12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore in alleged collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi, officials said on Thursday.
“The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on the request of CBI,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.
Choksi, who escaped in the first week of January this year after he and his companies allegedly cheated the bank of Rs 7,000 crore, has taken citizenship of Antigua.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Thu, Dec 13 2018. 12 12 PM IST
