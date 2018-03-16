Bhagwant Mann resigns as AAP’s Punjab unit chief over Arvind Kejriwal apology to Majithia
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had on Thursday tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia
Last Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 01 35 PM IST
Chandigarh: Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday resigned as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief, a day after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders.
Mann announced his decision to resign on Twitter.
“I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an ‘Aam Aadmi’of Punjab,” he tweeted.
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had on Thursday tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Majithia. In his apology, Kejriwal said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded.
First Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 01 35 PM IST
