Govt curtails Rakesh Asthana’s tenure in CBI
Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, who had an unprecedented feud with his boss Alok Verma, was sent on forced leave by the government in October last year
New Delhi: The centre on Thursday curtailed the tenures of special director Rakesh Asthana and three more senior officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with immediate effect, days after the agency’s chief Alok Verma was shunted out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel.
Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Asthana, who had an unprecedented feud with his boss Verma, was sent on forced leave by the government in October last year.
The tenures of Asthana, joint director Arun Kumar Sharma, deputy inspector general Manish Kumar Sinha and superintendent of police Jayant J. Naiknavare have been curtailed, the personnel ministry said in an order.
Verma and Asthana had levelled allegations of corruption against each other. They were sent on forced leave by the government. Amidst the feud between the two, the CBI registered a corruption case against Asthana when Verma was the agency’s chief.
Meanwhile, the government appointed Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI chief.
More From Politics »
- Ahead of Friday meet, Congress asks its MLAs in Karnataka to state their individual positions
- AIMIM likely to contest Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, Maharashtra
- Brexit back on track post May’s no-confidence win
- High taxes for the rich may distort innovation
- Eating habits need significant change to ensure global food system is sustainable: EAT-Lancet
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Ahead of Friday meet, Congress asks its MLAs in Karnataka to state their individual positions
- Opinion | How India’s economy smoothly navigated troubled waters
- AIMIM likely to contest Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, Maharashtra
- Govt curtails Rakesh Asthana’s tenure in CBI
- Grofers aims $1 billion run rate during upcoming grocery sale
Mark to Market »
- DCB Bank Q3 results: Small loans give big pain as farm, mortgages lift delinquencies
- 1 step forward, 2 steps back. Is GST going the VAT way?
- Mindtree delivers stable Q3 results after a shock Q2
- RIL Q3 results today: Will Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail make up for lost energy?
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares