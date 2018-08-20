Food, drugs reaching flood-affected Kerala, says government

With arterial routes and state highways shutting down due to the floods, the railways are supplying water and other relief material to the different rescue and relief teams that have been conducting operations in the state. Photo: HT

New Delhi: With relief and rescue operations in Kerala continuing across the state, essential food and medicines have now begun to be circulated among the displaced.

On Monday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) took stock of the situation with the Kerala government, in all flood-affected areas, with the chief secretary of the state declaring that the state had recorded lesser rainfall, as floodwaters had also begun to recede.

The meeting, which was chaired Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, had representatives from the Union health, home, telecom, consumer affairs, food, power and petroleum ministries, and senior officers of the defence forces and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

With food and medicines falling short in the state, the department of consumer affairs said that it had dispatched 100 metric tonnes (MT) of pulses to the state, while the ministry of health had airlifted 52 MT of emergency medicines, while 12 medical teams have also been put on standby. However, no outbreak of disease has been reported yet.

With arterial routes and state highways shutting down due to the floods, the railways are supplying water and other relief material to the different rescue and relief teams that have been conducting operations in the state.

“The ministry of power has moved power equipment like electricity meters, coils and transformers to restore the distribution network. Power generation has reached 2,600 MW and no difficulty is envisaged on this score,” the Centre said in a statement on Monday.

In the wake of communication networks shutting down, the department of telecommunications has also made operational 77,000 towers out of total 85,000 cellphone towers in the state.

“Out of 1,407 telephone exchanges, all except 13 have been made functional. The DoT has operationalised a helpline, 1948, to help trace missing persons,” the Centre said.

The petroleum ministry has made available 12,000 kilolitres of kerosene, while arrangements have also been made for distribution of LPG cylinders as well as aviation fuel.