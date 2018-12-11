Assembly Election Results: All you need to know before counting begins

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav and other party leaders after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss a grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Being hailed as “mini general elections” or a semi-final to 2019 Lok Sabha polls, results for the five Assembly elections held in the last 30 days will be announced today. Counting for all the 678 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will begin from 8 am. Exit poll results have thrown up a mixed bag by predicting a close contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, the prediction is against the incumbent BJP while in the north-eastern state of Mizoram, it looks like a tie between Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF).

The only place where exit polls didn’t leave any room for confusion is Telangana. In the southern state, all five surveys predicted a return of K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)’s Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS). Two exit polls have even predicted a clear mandate to KCR.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, BJP is eyeing a consecutive fourth term but it will not be easy for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold on to the fort, if exit poll results are to be believed. The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat poll predicted BJP to win on 108-128 seats and the Congress 95-115, India Today-Axis poll gave 102-120 seats to the ruling party and 104-122 to the Congress. Times Now-CNX, on the other hand, predicted a majority for the BJP with 126 seats and gave 89 to the Congress.

What makes this assembly election results more crucial for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is the fact that in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP had won 62 out of 65 seats.

In Chhattisgarh also, the BJP is vying for a fourth term while in Rajasthan, known to switch governments every successive election, the ruling party is trying to retain power.

Mizoram is the only remaining state in the north-east, which is not under the rule of BJP-led NDA. The eight north-eastern states together have 25 Lok Sabha seats.

For Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who assumed office in December last year, the elections will be a test of his electoral strategy. The party is also trying to forge opposition unity ahead of the 2019 elections.

The Election Commission said it has set up robust, fool proof and secured infrastructure facility for disseminating trends and results of elections of 5 assemblies through eciresults.nic.in, which will start functioning from 8 am today and will show trends update continuously.