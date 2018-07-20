PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Hug, wink and slip of tongue

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on ‘no-confidence motion’ during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI/Lok Sabha TV grab

New Delhi: Amidst a string of sharp comments and scathing counter-attacks during the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha today, what amused parliamentarians was the story of a hug, a wink, a slip of tongue and peals of laughter—all between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Call it scripted drama or impromptu rhetoric, Rahul Gandhi started his speech by lampooning PM Modi over his “jumlas” and “unkept promises” but ended up hugging him. From the beginning till the very end he ensured that everyone laughed, either at him or with him. And it applied to everyone—from his own partymen to BJP leaders.

Rahul Gandhi’s slip of tongue

Rahul Gandhi, who later himself admitted that the BJP makes fun of him by calling him “Pappu”, made PM Modi and others from the ruling alliance burst into laughter when he pronounced the Hindi word “bahar” (outside) as “bar”.

“Pradhan Mantri ji bar mai jate hain...nahi...bahar jaate hai matlab abroad jate hai...” This led to guffaws in the House as TV cameras focused on PM Modi’s laughter.

PM Modi couldn’t stop laughing

Rahul Gandhi gave another chance to PM Modi to laugh his heart out during his speech. During the debate, Rahul said he can see a touch of nervousness in PM Modi. “He is looking away from me. I can understand that. He cannot look into my eyes, I can see that because the Prime Minister has not been truthful,” he said. Hearing this, PM Modi guffawed to mock him.

PM Narendra Modi laughs after Rahul Gandhi says 'Pradhanmantri apni aankh meri aankh mein nahi daal sakte' #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/qwXNt6PphM — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi

It was a role reversal of sorts. Rahul Gandhi, who has been criticising the Prime Minister for his “hugoplamacy”, was the one who went ahead and surprised Modi with a warm hug, which critics said looked “awkward”. Completely unaware of what was in the offing, PM Modi didn’t stand up to receive the hug, but he recovered quickly and called him to pat him on the back and shake hands. It remains a secret as to what Modi told Rahul Gandhi during the short meeting.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi walked up to PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and gave him a hug, earlier today #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/fTgyjE2LTt — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi’s wink says it all

After the now-famous hug Rahul Gandhi went back to his seat and was seen winking while talking to someone, apparently about the “hugoplamacy”. The hug could, well, be interpreted as a taunt to Modi, known for his affectionate hugs to leaders across the world.