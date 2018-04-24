 Security personnel killed in encounter in Pulwama - Livemint
Security personnel killed in encounter in Pulwama

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said
Last Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 01 52 PM IST
Representational image. Security forces patrol a highway after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Photo: PTI
Srinagar:A security force personnel was on Tuesday killed while another was injured in an encounter with militants in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said a gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces when the ultras opened fire.

Two security force personnel—an Army soldier and a policeman—were injured in the encounter while the operation is still in progress, the official said. He said the injured soldier later succumbed to injuries.

