SC refuses blanket ban on firecrackers, allows conditional sale ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Refusing a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave conditional approval for the sale of only those crackers that meet the low emission and decibel standards suggested under the Centre's affidavit.

A bench comprising Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan set the duration for bursting crackers from 8 - 10 pm for Diwali and between 11:55 - 12:30 am on other occasions such as Christmas and New Year.

"We have tried to strike a balance between various stakeholders. The Centre's suggestions have been incorporated," according to Sikri.

E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon were also directed not to conduct online sale of firecrackers. They would be held guilty of contempt of court if they were found violating the order.

The court had earlier observed that there was a need to strike a balance between the right to the health of citizens and the right to carry on the trade of firecracker manufacturers.

A complete ban was opposed by the Centre, which suggested certain conditions could be imposed on the manufactures and sale of high-decibel firecrackers instead.

Firecracker manufacturers also challenged the ban, saying it would affect their livelihood. According to them, firecrackers alone could not be held as the sole reason for pollution during Diwali, and an entire industry should not be shut down.

They contended that pollution had reached alarming levels, not due to the bursting of firecrackers alone, but also other factors such as vehicular pollution, construction dust and stubble burning.

Last year, before Diwali, the apex court had banned the sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) in response to a petition from three children. Temporary licences issued by the police to firecracker manufacturers were suspended for the same time period.

On 12th September, 2017, a two judge bench comprising Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta partially lifted its ban order where it had asked those with permanent licenses to utilise their existing stocks and not sell fresh stock. It had also cut temporary licences of states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, by 50%. Temporary licences in Delhi were capped at 500.

The court was hearing a plea by three children — Arjun Gopal and two others — seeking restoration of last year’s order banning the sale of firecrackers, in view of the worsening air quality in the NCR because of the extensive use of firecrackers during Diwali.