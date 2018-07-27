India, China plan to strengthen relations

Narendra Modi (left) with Xi Jinping in Johannesburg on Thursday. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Mutual trust between India and China, rocked by a military stand-off in Bhutan last year, has grown in recent months, the countries said late on Thursday as they outlined a calendar of high-level contacts to keep up the momentum.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, said they were “particularly satisfied by the efforts made by the two sides ... to strengthen this engagement”.

Briefing reporters on the talks, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale described the Modi-Xi meeting as “very productive”.

“The two will meet again on the margins of the G20 meet in Argentina at the end of this year. In the meantime, a number of ministerial visits will take place on both sides,” Gokhale said.

Both leaders also “reaffirmed their readiness to give the necessary direction to their militaries to enhance communications between them to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas”, he said.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in an unprecedented 73-day standoff in Doklam, Bhutan, last year.

On Thursday, Gokhale said the Chinese ministers of defence and public security would visit India in August and October, respectively. The foreign ministers of the two countries are also expected to meet in New Delhi in October to take forward a plan to step up people-to-people interaction. A meeting of the two special representatives who are discussing a solution to the boundary problem will take place in China.



An Indian trade delegation will travel to China on 1-2 August to look at opportunities for India to export soya, sugar and non-basmati rice and possible imports of urea from China.