CPM plans nationwide campaign to press for electoral reforms

The CPM re-elected Sitaram Yechury as its general secretary. File photo: HT

New Delhi: The central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, on Sunday decided to organise a nationwide campaign demanding urgent electoral reforms.

The central committee, the highest decision-making body of the CPM, met in Delhi on 22-24 June for the first time since the party congress held in Hyderabad in April.

“This (the campaign) will include the propagation of the CPM stand for proportional representation with partial list system in the elections, curbing the growing influence of money power and the deepening of an atmosphere of hate and creating animosity among different sections of our people, which needs to be checked through proper changes in the existing electoral system,” the party said in a statement after the meeting.

The CPM will also highlight the need for making political funding more transparent and demand the withdrawal of the electoral bonds introduced by the central government.

The party congress re-elected Sitaram Yechury as its general secretary, finalised the political-tactical line of the party ahead of the next general elections, and pledged to work to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.