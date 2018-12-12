K Chandrashekar Rao eyes the national stage a day after he conquers Telangana

President and Chief Minister of the state K. Chandrashekar Rao arrives to address a press conference in Hyderabad, India.Photo:AP

Hyderabad: A day after K.Chandrashekar Rao stormed back to power in Telangana, the acting chief minister is chalking out a national strategy to bring together more like minded regional political parties and other unions to press for an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress at the centre.

“There are workers unions, farmers unions and many others including NGO’s, social workers, we will call all of them and take down all their suggestions and plans,” Rao said, addressing the media in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was re-elected as the floor leader of the TRS on Wednesday.

The routing of the opposition in Telangana assembly polls, whose results were declared on Tuesday, pushing Rao into the fore of the evolving federal front that aims to be led by a non-BJP-non-Congress led alliance to rule the country. Though similar attempts have failed in the past, Rao’s victory appears to have given him the confidence to push for a third or federal front that would be led by strong regional parties.

The Congress, buoyed the results in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, is hoping to lead the anti-BJP wave of regional parties next year.

Rao has reached out to several leaders in the past to build momentum for the federal front including reaching out to former PM H.D.Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular), who share power in Karnataka with the Congress. However, the Congress is also hoping to consolidate and lead an anti-BJP front which began with the alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka, which came about to keep the saffron party out of power in the state.

The non-alignment of Rao led TRS in the assembly polls giving the party the option of portraying itself as an alternative to the two national parties, especially in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Much of Rao’s ambitions in the centre will depend on how many seats he will able to win in Telangana which has 17 parliamentary constituencies. Rao’s siding with the union government’s on a few of its controversial economic reforms including the much criticised demonitisaion being seen by the Congress as the regional party’s proximity to the BJP. “Demonetisation was not bad, don’t know why Modi stopped it halfway,” Rao said on Wednesday.

Much of Rao’s argument sides with decentralising the concentration of power at the centre and empowering states.

“The Prime Minister was also CM of a state for three terms, we would have hoped that he being a former CM would have empowered the states much much more. Because stronger the states, stronger the country, that is true federalism,” K.T.Rama Rao, a senior TRS leader and son of the Telangana CM said.

A day after counting on Tuesday, chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar met governor E. S. L. Narasimhan and gave him a lot of all the candidates who won the elections. The TRS won 88, Congress 19, AIMIM 7, BJP 1, TDP 2, independent 1 and ALl India forward bloc 1.