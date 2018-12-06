Traders body urges FM Jaitley to extend last date for GST filing to March 2019

CAIT also urged that format should be made available in regional languages. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said it has urged finance minister Arun Jaitley to extend the last date for filing annual goods and services tax (GST) return from December 31, 2018 to March 31,2019.

In its communication to the finance minister, CAIT said that the format of filing of annual GST return is not available anywhere including the GST website. In fact, the option itself is not available.

“Under such circumstances it will not be possible for the traders to file their annual GST return by the stipulated period and as an immediate measure, the CAIT has urged to extend the last date of filing annual GST return up to March 31 2019 for the period 2017-18,” it said.

CAIT also urged that format should be made available in regional languages.

It noted that the concept is till unclear to a large number of traders and most are not even aware of the obligation of filing annual GST return.

Moreover, they are unaware that annual return is the last opportunity for assessees to rectify their previously filed return with the department for the concerned year. This would help avoid any denial of input tax credit which in turn could also be resulted into unwanted tax recovery, it said.

