Govt may stop private vehicles in Delhi if pollution worsens: official
Private vehicles will be stopped from plying in New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen, says Environment Pollution Control Authority
Last Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 02 47 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s environment pollution control authority on Tuesday said private vehicles will have to be stopped from plying in the capital of New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen.
“Let us hope the air pollution situation in Delhi doesn’t deteriorate or else we will have to stop plying of private vehicles. Only public transport will be used,” Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, was quoted as saying by television news agency ANI News, a Reuters partner.
First Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 02 47 PM IST
