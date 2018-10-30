 Govt may stop private vehicles in Delhi if pollution worsens: official - Livemint
Politics

Govt may stop private vehicles in Delhi if pollution worsens: official

Private vehicles will be stopped from plying in New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen, says Environment Pollution Control Authority

Last Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 02 47 PM IST
Reuters
A bird flies past the Humayun’s Tomb shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 29. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: India’s environment pollution control authority on Tuesday said private vehicles will have to be stopped from plying in the capital of New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen.

“Let us hope the air pollution situation in Delhi doesn’t deteriorate or else we will have to stop plying of private vehicles. Only public transport will be used,” Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, was quoted as saying by television news agency ANI News, a Reuters partner.

First Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 02 47 PM IST
