Army chief Bipin Rawat warns Kashmir’s youth not to get embroiled with security forces

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat. File photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat, in an interview to The Indian Express, has sounded a warning to stone-pelters in the Kashmir valley.

Stating that “azaadi” was a far cry, he warned the youth not to get embroiled with security forces and disrupt operations.

“The number of militants who are killed in gunbattles with the army don’t matter to me because I know this cycle will continue. There are fresh recruitments happening. I only want to stress that all this is futile, nothing is going to be achieved by them. You can’t fight the army,” Gen Rawat said.

“I know that the youth are angry. But attacking security forces, throwing stones at us isn’t the way,” he added.

Rawat’s comments come three days after a 22-year-old tourist from Chennai was killed by stone-pelters, just outside of Srinagar.