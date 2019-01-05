 AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel sent to judicial custody - Livemint
AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel sent to judicial custody

The Enforcement Directorate had sought his judicial custody in connection with its probe into a money-laundering case

Shaswati Das
Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the ED in December. Photo: PTI
CHRISTIAN MICHEL

New Delhi: In mounting trouble for AgustaWestland chopper scam accused middleman Christian Michel, Delhi’s Patiala House Court sent him to judicial custody till 26 February.

Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought his judicial custody in connection with its probe into a money-laundering case.

Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the ED in December and sent to a seven-day custody of the agency over money-laundering charges in the scam by the Patiala court here.

The agency is investigating the money trail in the AgustaWestland case.

