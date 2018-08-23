EU to channel Kerala aid through Red Cross

The EU’s aid comes as India as a policy has refused to accept assistance from foreign governments like UAE. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: In the middle of a controversy about whether India should and will accept foreign aid against the backdrop of the floods in Kerala, the European Union in New Delhi seems to have found a solution—channel aid through the India Red Cross Society.

A press release from the European Union said the EU “has allocated an initial contribution of €190,000 in humanitarian aid funding to support the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for immediate relief assistance. The aid will directly benefit 25, 000 from among the most affected people in some of the worst hit areas of the state.”

This comes as Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar late Wednesday clarified that while India would not be accepting aid channelled by governments, “in line with the existing policy,” “contributions to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome.”

The EU funding though the IRCS “will ensure much needed assistance through the distribution of essential shelter and household items including tarpaulins and kitchen sets. As outbreaks of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria are common following flooding, mosquito nets are also being provided, while disease prevention and hygiene promotion activities are being conducted. Special attention will be placed on the most vulnerable populations,” the statement said.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), it said. A humanitarian expert from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Operations (ECHO) has also been deployed to further assess the situation, it added.

The EU’s aid comes as India as a policy has refused to accept assistance from foreign governments like the United Arab Emirates. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and the vice-president of the UAE, had offered Rs 700 crore in aid which India refused. This drew criticism from Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday.

Analysts like former foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh were of the view that India should not refuse outright all offers of aid in a humanitarian disaster situation but take the particular state’s concerns and requests on board and fine-tune the central government’s response to the international assistance offers.