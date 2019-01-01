Urjit Patel wanted to resign months ago, says Narendra Modi
In an interview with ANI on the first day of the new year, PM Narendra Modi denied there was any political pressure on Urjit Patel to resign as RBI governor
Mumbai: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel had personally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about wanting to resign, citing personal reasons, several months before stepping down from the office in December, Modi said in an interview with ANI.
“The governor himself requested (to resign) because of personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about this for the past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. He wrote to me personally,” Modi told ANI in an interview on Tuesday.
Patel resigned after a months-long tussle over policy with the government that raised concerns about the bank’s independence as the next general election nears. When asked if there was any political pressure on the governor to resign, Modi denied that was the case.
“No such question arises. I acknowledge that Patel did a good job as RBI governor.”
