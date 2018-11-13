Sabarimala review to be heard in open court on 22 January

On 28 September, a Supreme Court bench had by a 4:1 majority ruling granted women of all ages the right to enter Sabarimala temple. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple in open court on 22 January.

The decision to have an open court hearing was taken by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi following a hearing in chamber.

The top court is vested with a total of 49 review petitions challenging the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Among these was one by the National Ayyappa Devotees Organization seeking the review on the grounds that the ruling was unconstitutional, void and in violation of the principles of natural justice. The judgment is vitiated by “errors apparent on the face of record”, the petition stated.

It was also claimed that the judgment was in violation of express constitutional provisions guaranteeing Ayyappa devotees’ liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship under Section 25 of the Constitution.

On 28 September, a Supreme Court bench headed by former chief justice Dipak Misra had by a 4:1 majority ruling granted women of all ages the right to enter Sabarimala temple, reversing the Kerala shrine’s tradition of barring girls and women of menstruating age.

Recognizing that banning women from the temple was derogatory to them, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar on behalf of himself and Misra said: “Morality cannot be viewed with a narrow lens so as to confine the sphere of definition of morality to what an individual, a section or religious sect may perceive the term to mean.”

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, in his separate but concurring judgment, said religion could not become a cover to exclude and deny the basic right to find fulfilment in worship to women. He added that physiological factors associated with women could not provide a rationale to deny them the right to worship.

Justice Indu Malhotra, in the sole dissenting opinion, held that it was not for courts to determine if these practices should be struck down.

The court had ruled on a public interest litigation filed in 2006 by non-profit body Indian Young Lawyers’ Association seeking entry for women and girls to the shrine.

The review will be taken up on 22 January.