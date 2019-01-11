Former CBI chief Alok Verma resigns from service

Alok Verma has now been made director-general, fire services, civil defence and home guards. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Former CBI chief Alok Verma submitted his resignation on Friday, a day after he was removed from his post by a high-powered committee. Verma said in his resignation letter, accessed by PTI, that it was a moment of “collective introspection”.

“Also, it may be noted that the undersigned already superannuated as on July 31, 2017 and was only serving government as director, CBI till January 31, 2019, as the same was fixed tenure role. The undersigned is no longer director, CBI and has already crossed the superannuation age for DG fire service, civil defence and home guards. Accordingly, the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today,” Verma said in his letter to secretary, Department of Personnel and Training Friday.

Verma, a 1979-batch IPS officer from AGMUT cadre, was transferred from the position of CBI director to director-general, fire service, civil defence and home guards under the home ministry on Thursday.

The move came after a high-powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A.K. Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a split verdict, decided to transfer him 21 days ahead of the completion of his tenure.

