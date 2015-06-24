Resident doctors in Delhi end strike

New Delhi: Resident doctors in the national capital called off their two-day long strike on Wednesday, hours after Delhi government invoked Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against them to normalise the functioning of the hospitals run by it.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the agitating doctors called off the their strike and conveyed it to the government. ‘Resident doctors’ strike called off,’ Jain tweeted. Earlier in the day, Delhi government invoked ESMA to force an end to the strike which had crippled healthcare services in government-run hospitals across the city.

The doctors were on strike since Tuesday pressing for hike in salaries as well as seeking government’s intervention in other issues. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday said that government had accepted all the demands of the doctors and that there was no need for a strike.