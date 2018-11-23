Delhi government launches platform to provide real time data of buses in the capital

The Open Transit Data portal was designed and developed by IIIT Delhi on behalf of the Delhi government.

New Delhi: To increase transparency and build transport solutions, the transport department of the Delhi government on Friday launched the Open Transit Data platform which provides real-time datasets free of cost.

Through this the government aims to provide real-time data which can be used by third party app developers and researchers. This includes geo-coordinates of all bus stops, route maps, timetables as well as the real time GPS feeds of bus locations which will be updated every 10 seconds.

In the beta version which was launched on Friday, real-time data of around 1700 buses operated under the government’s cluster scheme will be provided. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government is working to expand this to include data for metro and corporation buses as well.

“Thrilled to announce the launch of the Open Transit Data platform of Delhi government - the first for any Indian metro. It’s a major step to promote collaboration and co-creation of innovative and inclusive transport solutions for the people of Delhi,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

“Delhi’s Open Transit Data platform provides free of cost static and real time datasets of Delhi’s buses for app developers and researchers in machine-readable format. Call out all researchers and developers to join us in transforming public transport,” he added.

The portal was designed and developed by IIIT Delhi on behalf of the Delhi government. The government believes that application developer and researchers would be able to use the data for bringing out transport solutions.

“This initiative will provide a lot of useful information at the finger tips of citizens and encourage more and more people to switch to public transport, thereby impacting pollution,” Gahlot said.