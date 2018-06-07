Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, Delhi avoids using ‘quadrilateral’ word for Singapore summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Saturday on the sidelines of SCO meet. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, India has avoided the use of the word “quadrilateral” to refer to a meeting of officials of India, Japan, Australia and US that took place in Singapore on Thursday.

Modi’s meeting with Xi, their second in a little over a month, was confirmed by Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar. It is to take place on Saturday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in China.

Kumar also said that senior officials of India, US, Japan and Australia, popularly known as the “quadrilateral” and seen as a coming together of like-minded democracies in the Indo-Pacific region against the rise of China, had met in Singapore.

Kumar did not use the word “quadrilateral” to describe the grouping or the meeting. Neither did it find a reference in a statement put out by India, which described the grouping merely as a “plurilateral” format. However, the US statement referred to the meeting as a “quadrilateral”.

“The participants reaffirmed their support for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region. They also confirmed their common commitment, based on shared values and principles, to promote a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific,” the Indian statement said in an oblique reference to China’s unilateral strictures on the movement of ships in the South China Sea.

The Indian statement issued after the November talks in Manila among the four countries too did not refer to them as a “quadrilateral.”

India’s nuanced description of the grouping is seen as interesting, coming as it does when New Delhi is engaged in a course correction in ties with Russia and China. Both Russia and China were critical of the group’s Manila meet.

On 1 June, in a speech to an Asian security conference in Singapore, Modi said that India would be engaging countries bilaterally or in groups but that this was not aimed at any third country.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Kumar on Thursday said that China had appreciated Modi’s speech and this was conveyed to Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj by her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi earlier this week in Johannesburg.

The reset in India-China ties started with the informal summit between Modi and Xi in Wuhan, where the two sides agreed to set aside their differences and work on convergences. In May, Modi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin for an informal summit in the Russian city of Sochi, which was seen as an attempt to reset ties with Moscow.

Modi is also expected to meet Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the SCO meet. This comes as the US is mulling the imposition of sanctions on Iran for its nuclear programme despite a 2015 agreement between Iran and the international community under which Iran is to suspend nuclear fuel enrichment in return for the lifting of sanctions imposed on it.

Kumar said that India has already conveyed to the US that its cooperation with Iran on developing Chabahar would not be “impacted”.

“We have told them that Chabahar provides an alternative access (for India) to (landlocked) Afghanistan and Central Asia through which we supply wheat to Afghanistan. The success of this project will contribute to our objective of creating a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” Kumar said.