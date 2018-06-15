India is changing through CSC e-govenance centres: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the beneficiaries of Digital India programme across the country through video-conferencing. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Emphasizing on the importance of digital literacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to come up with creative uses of technology. Modi was interacting with the beneficiaries of Digital India programme across the country through video-conferencing.

“Along with digital empowerment, we also want technology to boost creativity,” he said.

Digital India is a campaign launched by Modi in July 2015 to ensure that government services are made available to citizens electronically through improved online infrastructure and by making the country digitally empowered in the field of technology.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of common service centres(CSCs), Modi said, “India is changing through CSC eGov (e-govenance) centres. Digital India should move forward for a better and new India. It is important for citizens to be digitally literate.”

There are approximately 290,000 common service centres in the country—access points with basic computing infrastructure run and operated by a local entrepreneur who lives in the same community.

It is an integral part of the Digital India initiative of the government to foster financial inclusion in the country.

Modi also praised the work of MyGov, the citizen interface website of the Digital India initiative.”MyGovIndia has truly made governance participative. People can share their suggestions in policy-making and be a part of governance,” he said.

The prime minister has been interacting with the beneficiaries of all the major schemes launched by his government.

On 6 June, Modi had interacted with young entrepreneurs and praised them for making a significant contribution to twin fields of innovation and start-ups.

He will also be interacting with farmers on 20 June on issues concerning them and the agricultural sector.