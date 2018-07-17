BJP, Bengal administration trade charges over canopy collapse at Modi’s Midnapore rally

BJP supporters look inside a damaged tent, which collapsed during a public rally by PM Narendra Modi, at a college ground in Midnapore on Monday. Photo: AFP

Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state administration on Tuesday traded charges over the accident at Monday’s public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Midnapore.

A section of the canopy erected to provide shade to the audience had collapsed, injuring at least 90 people, moments after Modi started to deliver his speech at the Midnapore College grounds where at least 70,000 people had gathered to hear him speak.

BJP’s West Bengal general secretary, Sayantan Basu, blamed the local police for the accident while alleging deficiencies in the security arrangements.

The district administration did not bother to inspect the venue, he said, adding that the superintendent of police of the district was not personally present at the venue.

Alok Rajoria, the superintendent of police of West Midnapore district, said criminal cases have been started against vendors who had set up the canopy under various sections, including attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Both the state and the Centre have launched independent probes into the accident. A team from the union home ministry arrived in Midnapore on Tuesday and met with different stakeholders, including local BJP leaders.

Basu admitted that the party was overwhelmed by the turnout at the rally. He claimed that 600,000 people turned up whereas the party had budgeted for 400,000 only.

Officers from the state investigating the accident said the police could not be blamed for the canopy collapse because the Special Protection Group, the agency tasked with providing security to the prime minister, had taken over the venue seven days before the rally, effectively shutting out all other agencies.

A team of forensic officers from the state also visited the site. The structure on which the canopy was erected was infirm, one of them said, asking not to be named. Things got worse due to rains, he said.

Basu said the state had falsely claimed that 90 people were injured. According to him, only 24 persons needed medical attention, and only one was critically injured.