CBI writes to Facebook, Cambridge Analytica over data breach

In May, Cambridge Analytica shut down its operations after being accused of illegally harvesting data of 87 million Facebook users. Photo: iStock

New Delhi:A month after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Cambridge Analytica for alleged data theft, the agency on Monday wrote to Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and Global Sciences Research, seeking information on the matter.

The agency had begun a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Cambridge Analytica and Global Sciences Research for suspected breach of Indian Facebook users’ data, an official at the agency said.

“The CBI has written to Facebook (USA), Cambridge Analytica and Global Sciences Research in the case of the alleged data leak. A PE has also been registered. This is being done to probe if Cambridge Analytica had picked data from Global Sciences Research, which relates to the personal data of Indians on Facebook. The probe will see if data was harvested and misused,” a person familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

In July, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed Parliament about the government asking the CBI to investigate the issue. “It is suspected that Cambridge Analytica may have been involved in illegally obtaining data of Indians, which could be misused,” Prasad said.

In May, Cambridge Analytica shut down its operations after being accused of illegally harvesting data of 87 million Facebook users, including half a million in India.