Telangana Congress releases ‘charge sheet’ against KCR

Telengana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Releasing a “charge sheet” against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) “misrule” in the last four-and-a-half years, All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress-led grand alliance in Telangana will form a ‘people’s council’ if it comes into power, to look into the “wrongdoings” of the (caretaker chief minister) K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS.

The Telangana Congress released a list of 24 issues in its “charge sheet”.

“The commission will punish everyone who has been found guilty of any crime in the 24 issues the Congress raised in its charge sheet. KCR (as Rao is known) is the king of rhetoric. We will investigate all the work undertaken during TRS’ rule,” Surjewala said at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“TRS and the BJP came together when the former’s MPs voted for the latter’s candidates during the election of the President of India, vice-president of India and deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. KCR was also the only non-National Democratic Alliance chief minister to support the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation,” according to the AICC media in-charge.

In the “charge sheet”, the Congress alleged that the TRS neglected the agricultural sector and also misappropriated funds in the name of redesigning existing irrigation projects to “extort huge commissions from irrigation contractors”.

Surjewala also said that the TRS and KCR were anti-women. He pointed out that there wasn’t a single woman in the previous Telangana government in spite of several reshuffles.

Surjewala also claimed that the TRS “duped and insulted martyrs of the Telangana movement”. The “charge sheet” also claimed that KCR failed to fill-up job vacancies in the state, leaving the youth disappointed. The attack on the TRS came a day after UPA chairperson and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi addressed a huge public meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In the upcoming 7 December Assembly polls, the Congress, which has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India, is hoping to defeat the TRS. The results will be announced on 11 December along with that of four other poll-bound states.