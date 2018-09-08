Aero show to stay in Bengaluru, says defence ministry

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Aero India, Asia’s largest military aviation exhibition, will be held in Bengaluru in 2019, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement comes weeks after reports that the prestigious air show hosted by the city for over two decades might be shifted to another venue, perhaps in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

“The government has decided to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20-24 February 2019. This five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows,” the statement said.

Following speculation of a change in venue, the Karnataka government had stepped up pressure on the central government to keep Bengaluru as the venue for Aero-India 2019. The campaign was led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who had written to Prime Miister Narendra Modi on the subject

There was speculation that the event, organised by the defence ministry, would be held in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, had urged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold the event in his state. But the defence minister had then made it clear that her ministry had not made any announcement on the venue of the 2019 Aero India show.