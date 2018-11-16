NGT directs Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore for using cheat device in emission tests

The tribunal was hearing pleas filed by a school teacher Saloni Ailawadi and a few others seeking ban on sale of Volkswagen vehicles for alleged violation of emission norms. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Friday directed Volkswagen to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the CPCB in a case related to allegations against the German auto major for using ‘cheat device’ in emission tests of its diesel vehicles.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also formed a committee comprising officials of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Automotive Research Association of India to calculate the actual quantum of the environmental loss.

The green panel directed the committee to submit the report within a month and asked the company and the petitioner in the case to appear before the panel within seven days with their contentions.

The tribunal was hearing pleas filed by a school teacher Saloni Ailawadi and a few others seeking ban on sale of Volkswagen vehicles for alleged violation of emission norms.

The automobile giant had earlier submitted a roadmap before the tribunal to recall over 3.23 lakh vehicles in the country fitted with a ‘defeat device’ meant to fudge emission tests.

A ‘cheat’ or ‘defeat device’ is a software in diesel engines to manipulate emission tests by changing the performance of the cars globally.

