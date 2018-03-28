Supreme Court stays order allotting pressure cooker symbol to Dhinakaran
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Delhi high court allowing leader of the unrecognized faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) T.T.V. Dhinakaran to use a common poll symbol, preferably “pressure cooker”, and a suitable party name.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the acting chief justice of the Delhi high court, justice Gita Mittal, to constitute a division bench to decide the matter before April-end.
On 9 March, justice Rekha Pilla of the Delhi high court had allowed Dhinakaran’s plea for a common poll symbol and directed the Election Commission to do the needful within three weeks.
Dhinakaran had moved the Delhi high court on 24 January, seeking permission to function under a different party name and symbol till the dispute over the use of AIADMK’s name and “two-leaves” party symbol between the two AIADMK factions is decided by the court.
The permission to use a different name and symbol was sought for Tamil Nadu local body elections that are expected to be notified soon, without prejudicing Dhinakaran’s claim over the “two-leaves” symbol and the AIADMK party name.
Latest News »
- Alkem Labs gets 14 USFDA observations for two units, shares fall 11%
- Steve Smith, David Warner barred from IPL 2018 over ball-tampering: BCCI
- PNB fraud: ED arrests vice president of Nirav Modi’s Firestar in money laundering case
- News in Numbers: Kerala announces 9 districts as drought-hit ahead of summer season
- Sri Lanka to ‘redouble’ efforts on China, India free trade deals
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GSK’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction
Bonds rally as can of worms kicked down the road
If we have a strong recovery in corporate results, why are earnings estimates being lowered?
Ashok Leyland’s price hike well timed, others may follow to offset cost pressures
High IPO valuations are driving investors away from market