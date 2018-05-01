Kamal Haasan’s party app helps users report graft, civic issues

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan.

New Delhi: Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, who formed his own political party called Makkal Needhi Maiam in February, has launched a mobile app to help whistleblowers report anything from corruption to an open pothole and unauthorised garbage dumps to sexual harassment without jeopardising their own safety. The app is called Maiam Whistle and is available as a free download on Google Play Store and App Store.

Once installed, the app opens with an introductory 1 minute 16 second video of Kamal Hassan explaining the purpose of the app and how it can help people report crimes, corruption and official apathy in their area. After the video, users have to enter their mobile number, verify it with an OTP sent on the number and then fill out a party registration form in English or Tamil. The form includes details such as the user name, father’s name, pin code, voter ID number, address, district and constituency.

In the video, Kamal Hassan assures users that their profile as well as whistleblowing activities will not be visible to any other user.

Once a user signs up, the app asks them to set up a four digit pin number to log in to the app. However, to report a crime on the app, users would have to take pictures or a video of the incident and upload it on the app, along with the location and description of crime. Once the issue has been uploaded, it needs to be verified by another user. After this the matter will be escalated with the relevant authorities by the app administrator.

The app is only meant to report issues within Tamil Nadu. This is probably the first instance where a political party is inviting people to report issues.