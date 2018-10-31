Railways discontinues flexi-fares for train with less than 50% occupancy

Railways has also reduce the flexi-fare mark from 1.5 times to 1.4 times of fare terming it to be a festive gift from the national carrier to the million of passengers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to discontinues its flexi-fare system (surge pricing) from trains with less than 50% occupancy and reduce the flexi-fare mark from 1.5 times to 1.4 times of fare terming it to be a festive gift from the national carrier to the million of passengers.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted “Win-Win situation: the reduction of flexi-fares is going to benefit both the passengers that can now avail tickets at cheaper rates as well the Railways that will see a surge in demand and occupancy.”

Flexi fare is a surge pricing system introduced by Railways in September 2016 in premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto. Under it 10% of the seat were sold in the normal fare in the beginning, it went on increasing by 10% with every 10% of berths sold with the ceiling limit at maximum 50% depending upon the demand. For AC 2 tier and chair car the maximum hike was 50% while for AC 3 tier it was 40%.

A senior railway official on condition of anonymity said, “The move will help to regain passengers that Railways have been losing to airlines.” On the question if the move is motivated by the upcoming state elections and General elections 2019, he said, “There is no political motive behind it,” adding that Railway minister publically has been supporting flexi-fares as it has helped Railways to earn revenue.

The move comes two months after CAG in its report in the Parliament in August had come out heavily on Railways. It said that post implementation of this scheme there was decrease in occupancy in all classes except sleeper class in Duronto trains. The occupancy increased only in a few premier trains. Even in AC 3 class, which was one of the most profitable classes, the occupancy dropped significantly after introduction of flexi fare and the vacant berths increased from 0.66 per cent in pre-flexi period to 4.46% in post-flexi period.

CAG had said in terms of absolute numbers, the premier trains carried 2,40,79,899 passengers during post flexi period as compared to 2,47,36,469 passengers during pre-flexi period. However, Railways earned Rs552 crore from passenger earnings from the premier trains post flexi fare system during 9 September 2016 to 31 July 2017, there was de-growth of 2.65% in number of passengers despite availability of higher number of berths/seats, which resulting in sub-optimal utilization of national assets. Thus, there is a need for review and fine tuning in the scope of the scheme so that not only more revenue is earned but number of passengers also increases, thus, further enhancing revenue.