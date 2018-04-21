India’s role in development of Indo-Pacific region to expand, says IMF
Washington: India’s role in the development of the Indo-Pacific region will continue to expand because of its robust growth, the IMF has said but underlined that there is room to increase its export orientation and to reduce further barriers.
While answering a question on the role India can play in the development and growth of the Indo-Pacific region, Ken Kang, deputy director of Asia and Pacific Department in the International Monetary Fund, said there is scope to do more on trade reform.
“India does have room to expand its export orientation and to reduce further trade and non-trade barriers. The statutory tariff rate in India is relatively high at about 15%, and higher than those in the rest of the region. So there is room to do more on trade reform,” he said.
“I think given our robust growth forecast where we see India’s growth rising from 7.4% in ‘17-’18 to 7.8% in 2019, we do expect India’s role in the region to continue to expand,” Ken said during a news conference.
The IMF in the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) has projected India to grow at 7.4% in 2018 and 7.8% in 2019. China is expected to grow respectively at 6.6 and 6.4% in the two years.
Latest News »
- Nasa lunar ‘Gateway’ space station will soon begin construction
- North Korea’s nuclear declaration: What it does and does not mean
- US-China trade impasse shows no signs of easing as G-20 meets
- Global economy: It is just a cold, or something more serious
- Flipkart could sale controlling stake to Walmart as early as next week
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day