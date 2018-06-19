Parakala Prabhakar resigns as advisor to Andhra Pradesh govt

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: Parakala Prabhakar, the communications advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, has handed in his resignation from his post, saying that he was being targeted by opposition leaders as his wife is Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union minister of defence.

It was not known if chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has accepted it till Tuesday evening.

Prabhakar said he was being targeted for holding office in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, while his wife is part of the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged he was being targeted by opposition parties, especially the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), as the TDP broke its alliance with the BJP in March.

“They are trying to rake up doubts on the struggle you are leading against the Centre and are using my existence in the (state) government to mock your commitment. When some leaders made such statements, my friends asked me not to bother about it. However, a responsible leader like YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy too has raised the issue. That has hurt me a lot,” Prabhakar wrote.