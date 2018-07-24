Kumaraswamy seeks Wipro’s help to fight air pollution in Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and Wipro chairman Azim Premji.

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy on Tuesday met Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro Ltd, to propose a partnership to jointly combat issues like air pollution in Bengaluru and the state.

The efforts to reach out to corporate leaders to collaborate on various developmental programmes aiming not just for increased Public Private Partnership (PPP) but also help Kumaraswamy led Janata Dal (Secular) shed its anti-urban image.

“On this occasion he (Premji) also showed keen interest on partnering with the Government to implement programs on zero budget farming as they did in Andhra Pradesh,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Premji, who has invested billions of dollars of his personal wealth towards education and other philanthropic activities has partnered with the Education Department of the state including development initiatives on the process of development, the CMO said.

Kumaraswamy has already met with other industry leaders including Infosys co-founder N.R.Narayana Murthy and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw among others to collaborate on various projects across the state, attract fresh investments and draw up grand plans for Bengaluru, whose image has taken a beating in recent years over piling up of garbage, pothole laden roads, frothing lakes and crumbling infrastructure among other problems.

The CMO also issued a statement on Tuesday that Taiwanese industrial house, M/s.Wistron Technologies, will be investing Rs.3000 crore in Narasapura industrial area of Kolar, about 70 kilometers from Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy has sought a proposal for grant of land and also suggested that the company set up a mobile repair and technology facility in the area as technicians in these field are in demand.

Kumaraswamy has been trying to attract fresh investments to the state as it would help achieve the ambitious target of providing 1 crore jobs over five years, as proposed by the common minimum programme (CMP) of the coalition government.

The Congress-JD(S) combine has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre over its unfulfilled promise of providing 2 crore jobs per year after it came to power in 2014.