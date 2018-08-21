Flood-hit Kodagu may send migrant workers back home in bid to streamline relief process

Migrant workers at coffee estates are staring at an uncertain future.

Madapura/Kodagu: A few children, none over five or six years of age, run around in the narrow verandah of a government school, opposite a flooded ground that has been converted into one of 41 relief centres in Madapura, a small village in Kodagu, about 250 km from Bengaluru in Karnataka. A group of older men stand on a nearby mound of construction material, deep in discussion in their native Assamese language.

They are residents of rescue homes set up after heavy rains in the coffee growing region of Kodagu where 13 people have so far lost their lives. At least 127 people from West Bengal, Assam and other parts of the country, who work at coffee estates as daily wage labourers, are staring at an uncertain future in Madapura as state consider sending them back to their states as part of measures to streamline relief efforts to over 6,000 people across the state.

“We will ask the estate owners to take back their workers or else we will be sending them back to their home state,” said a Panchayat Development Officer, overseeing relief efforts in the small town, that has borne some of the maximum damage in the district. He requested not to be named.

In the last one week, Kodagu has received 535 mm of rain as against an average of 159 mm at this time of the year, recording an excess of 237% that has rendered thousands homeless.

“We have been informed by the authorities that we will be shifted to another place if our landlord refuses to take us back. If they ask us to go back, we have no other choice,” said 33-year-old Noor Hussain, who has been working in a private estate for the last four years.

Hussain and Ali Ahmed, 50, also a coffee estate worker, whose services are valued because of a labour shortage in the district, have now become an ‘unwanted resource’.

Hussain was one of the hundreds who have been scrutinized for their right to remain in India after the Union government initiated the National Register of Citizens (NRC), that has left out over four million people from the list. Many have made it and many others have re-submitted their application, in the hope that they can remain in India.

Hundreds of thousands of people continue to stare at an uncertain future after rains inundated large parts of Karnataka. Despite the relief material pouring into these camps, many in the camp are now looking forward to rebuilding their lives which may take many months, if not years. But for Hussain and many others, it may take even longer.