India’s oil demand fell 1.8% y-o-y in November

Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India’s fuel demand fell 1.8% in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.27 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.7% higher from a year earlier at 2.32 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 7.8% to 1.84 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 10.4% to 1.21 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 15.4% lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 7.2 percent in November.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)