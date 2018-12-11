 India’s oil demand fell 1.8% y-o-y in November - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

India’s oil demand fell 1.8% y-o-y in November

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.27 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed

Last Published: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 05 56 PM IST
Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India’s fuel demand fell 1.8% in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.27 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.7% higher from a year earlier at 2.32 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 7.8% to 1.84 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 10.4% to 1.21 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 15.4% lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 7.2 percent in November.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Tue, Dec 11 2018. 05 56 PM IST
Topics: Fuel consumption India India fuel demand Oil demand oil ministry Cooking gas

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »