Nicolas Sarkozy ordered to stand trial for attempt to influence judge

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial for corruption and influence peddling involving a judge, from whom he tried to get information about an investigation
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 08 22 PM IST
AFP
The decision to send the case to trial comes a week after Nicolas Sarkozy was charged with accepting millions of euros in funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Photo: Reuters
The decision to send the case to trial comes a week after Nicolas Sarkozy was charged with accepting millions of euros in funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Photo: Reuters

Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial for corruption and influence peddling involving a judge, from whom he tried to get information about an investigation, a legal official said Thursday.

The decision to send the case to trial comes a week after the right-winger—who already faces a trial for illegal campaign financing in his 2012 re-election campaign—was charged with accepting millions of euros in funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 08 22 PM IST
