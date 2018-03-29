Nicolas Sarkozy ordered to stand trial for attempt to influence judge

The decision to send the case to trial comes a week after Nicolas Sarkozy was charged with accepting millions of euros in funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Photo: Reuters

Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial for corruption and influence peddling involving a judge, from whom he tried to get information about an investigation, a legal official said Thursday.

The decision to send the case to trial comes a week after the right-winger—who already faces a trial for illegal campaign financing in his 2012 re-election campaign—was charged with accepting millions of euros in funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.