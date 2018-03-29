Nicolas Sarkozy ordered to stand trial for attempt to influence judge
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial for corruption and influence peddling involving a judge, from whom he tried to get information about an investigation
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 08 22 PM IST
Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to stand trial for corruption and influence peddling involving a judge, from whom he tried to get information about an investigation, a legal official said Thursday.
The decision to send the case to trial comes a week after the right-winger—who already faces a trial for illegal campaign financing in his 2012 re-election campaign—was charged with accepting millions of euros in funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 08 22 PM IST
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Is India turning the corner on usage of fertilizers?
Govt has given significant fiscal push to the country’s economy in FY18
Fortis Healthcare’s investors sulk at Manipal deal but may smile if IHH Healthcare betters it
Forget job growth, employment in India fell between 2014 and 2016
GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction for some