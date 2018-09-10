Delhi CM Kejriwal launches doorstep delivery of services: 10 things to know

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called doorstep delivery of services scheme, a ‘revolution in governance’. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today rolled out doorstep delivery of public services for Delhiites. The residents of the national capital will get delivery of various government services, including driving licence, marriage certificate and ration card, at the place of their choice from today (10 September 2018 ).

Things to know about the project

1. In the first phase of the Delhi government’s scheme, 40 services will be provided for a nominal charge of Rs 50.

2. VFS Global, one of the biggest visa and passport service providers in the world, has been given the contract to run the project for three years.

3. VFS Global has set up a call centre and hired ‘mobile sahayaks’, who will go to households for collection of documents at the scheduled time; they will carry devices to collect biometric data from the people.

4. For availing doorstep services, customers will have to dial a helpline number 1076 and place the request.

5. The applicant can fix the date and time for mobile sahayaks to visit to their house to collect forms, documents and fees.

6. Once the document sought by the customer is ready, it will be sent to their house/office via Speed Post.

7. The service will be available from 9 am to 9 pm on all days, including Sundays.

8. The fee to avail doorstep services can be paid using debit or credit cards.

9. The status of application can be tracked online through unique IDs. SMS updates will be sent.

10. The Aam Aadmi Party government plans to provide a total of 100 services for citizens at their doorstep.

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal made the announcement about the services on Twitter, calling it a “revolution in governance”.

We have to change the way we r being governed. The entire administration and governance needs complete overhaul. It needs to become citizen centric. https://t.co/8azOIHGY9n — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 10, 2018

List of services available

Caste certificate

Registration of marriage certificate

Delhi family benefit certificate

Duplicate registration certificate

Learner’s licence

Driver’s licence

Change in name/address in driver’s licence or RC

Old age pension scheme

New water connection

New sewer connection