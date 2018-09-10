Delhi CM Kejriwal launches doorstep delivery of services: 10 things to know
Residents of Delhi will get delivery of various government services, including driving licence, marriage certificate and ration card, at the place of their choice from today
New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today rolled out doorstep delivery of public services for Delhiites. The residents of the national capital will get delivery of various government services, including driving licence, marriage certificate and ration card, at the place of their choice from today (10 September 2018 ).
Things to know about the project
1. In the first phase of the Delhi government’s scheme, 40 services will be provided for a nominal charge of Rs 50.
2. VFS Global, one of the biggest visa and passport service providers in the world, has been given the contract to run the project for three years.
3. VFS Global has set up a call centre and hired ‘mobile sahayaks’, who will go to households for collection of documents at the scheduled time; they will carry devices to collect biometric data from the people.
4. For availing doorstep services, customers will have to dial a helpline number 1076 and place the request.
5. The applicant can fix the date and time for mobile sahayaks to visit to their house to collect forms, documents and fees.
6. Once the document sought by the customer is ready, it will be sent to their house/office via Speed Post.
7. The service will be available from 9 am to 9 pm on all days, including Sundays.
8. The fee to avail doorstep services can be paid using debit or credit cards.
9. The status of application can be tracked online through unique IDs. SMS updates will be sent.
10. The Aam Aadmi Party government plans to provide a total of 100 services for citizens at their doorstep.
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal made the announcement about the services on Twitter, calling it a “revolution in governance”.
We have to change the way we r being governed. The entire administration and governance needs complete overhaul. It needs to become citizen centric. https://t.co/8azOIHGY9n— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 10, 2018
List of services available
Caste certificate
Registration of marriage certificate
Delhi family benefit certificate
Duplicate registration certificate
Learner’s licence
Driver’s licence
Change in name/address in driver’s licence or RC
Old age pension scheme
New water connection
New sewer connection
More From Politics »
- Theresa May’s Brexit plans opposed by 80 rebels in her party, says former minister
- Delhi government launches doorstep delivery services
- Congress leader P. Chidambaram dares BJP to contradict official data on economy
- August inflation seen easing below RBI’s mid-term target: Reuters poll
- Rahul Gandhi leads Congress’s Bharat Bandh march in Delhi
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- AirAsia extends Rs 999 offer on domestic routes, Rs 1,399 for overseas destinations
- Elon Musk scores a much-needed win with SpaceX launch
- Theresa May’s Brexit plans opposed by 80 rebels in her party, says former minister
- Oil prices rebound as supply crunch fears counter trade tariff threats
- Donald Trump says tariffs mean Ford can make Focus Active at home. Ford says it won’t