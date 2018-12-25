Of 398 de-addiction centres, only 3 have women inmates: Report

According to the report, most of the addicts were educated till middle school and metric level (50%) .Photo:istock

New Delhi: Women were reluctant to admit themselves to de-addiction centres, with just three of the 398 centres across the country having women inmates, according to a report of the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

Only the de-addiction centres in Manipur, Mizoram, and Karnataka have women inmates, shows a study of the functioning of the Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Drug Addicts (IRCAs) funded by the ministry.

The study report clarifies that though there are women who need to be admitted to these centres, they are sceptical of it because of the social taboos attached to drugs and alcohol, and also because the centres are manned by men.

“Therefore, we strongly recommend that more special centers are opened up for women with female staff, to help cure women of their addictions. Also, special awareness activities should be organized for women to break the taboo about women being admitted to de-addiction centres,” the report said.

The ministry had appointed Research and Development Initiative Pvt Ltd, a consultancy, to evaluate the 398 IRCAs across the country and prepare a report. The researchers interviewed approximately 7,700 beneficiaries, including inmates, those who have had relapses, and rehabilitated patients. They also interviewed 370 centre managers to ascertain the functioning process of the centers, identify the trends and problems, as well as review the facilities essential in treatment of the addicts.

The report also highlighted that the majority of drug deaddiction centres are located in urban areas of the country. The report stated that about 52% of the centers are located in urban areas, while 37.5% are located in rural areas and 10.5% in semi urban areas.

“Women become addicted to alcohol and drugs because of several reasons and life events. However, the sad part is that when they want to admit themselves to de-addiction centres for rehabilitation and do away with the habit, there are only a handful options available. On one hand there is a social perception and on the other hand unavailability of ease of treatment in India,” said Ranjana Kumari, the director of the Centre for Social Research.

The ministry report pointed out that alcohol has the highest addictive consumption in India. There are various types of drugs and substances to which people are addicted to but alcohol (84%) has the highest addictive consumption amongst the addicts followed by consumption of weed (18%).

Earlier in September, the World Health Organization report titled Global status report on alcohol and health 2018 also said that the per capita alcohol consumption in India increased two fold between 2005 and 2016. Indians consumed 2.4 litres of alcohol in 2005, which scaled up to 5.7 litres in 2016.

The socio economic profile of the addicts showed that the annual household income was found to be maximally ranged to up to ₹30,000 per annum and ₹60,000 to 1 lakh. Most of them were educated till middle school and metric level (50%). The majority of addicts fall under the age group of 31-40 years, the report said.

The government has been implementing the Scheme of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drug) Abuse since 1985- 86.