Earthquake with 6.0 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region

Last Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 10 28 AM IST
PTI
Earthquake in Andaman: There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property

Port Blair: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the seismologically prone Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thursday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There was no tsunami alert issued as sea levels around the Andaman Nicobar archipelago showed no major rise, said SPS Shenoi, Director INCOIS.

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

First Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 10 28 AM IST
