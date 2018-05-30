IMD forecasts normal monsoon for all of India

The south-west monsoon, which provides over 70% of India’s rainfall, arrived at the Kerala coast three days early on 29 May. Photo: K. Shijith/Mint

New Delhi: A day after the south-west monsoon hit the Kerala coast, three days before the normal arrival date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that rainfall over India during the monsoon season will be normal—in all likelihood.

In its second stage long-range monsoon forecast released Wednesday, IMD put out the seasonal rainfall data for four broad regions—along with month-wise distribution of rain—for July and August.

“Rainfall over the country as a whole for the south-west monsoon during June to September is likely to be normal,” said IMD.

According to the forecast, the monsoon season’s rainfall is likely to be 100% of 50-year average for North-West India, comprising key agricultural states of Punjab and Haryana. Rainfall is expected at 99% of long-period average (LPA) for Central India, 95% of for south-peninsula and 93 % for north-eastern states.

A range of 96% to 104% of long-period average (LPA) is considered normal monsoon.

The LPA is a measure of calculating the average rainfall keeping the 50-year period into account. The LPA rainfall over the country as a whole in the last 50 years (1951-2000) is 89 cm.

The predictions come with a model error of +/- 8%, stated the IMD.

The south-west monsoon, which provides over 70% of India’s rainfall arrived at the Kerala coast three days early on 29 May. According to government’s weather forecaster, it is now advancing northward and towards remaining parts of Kerala, interior Karnataka and also towards north-eastern states.

Elaborating on the month-wise monsoon forecast, IMD said rainfall is expected to be normal in July, which is likely to be 101% of LPA, and 94% of LPA for August with a model error of +/- 9%.

In its first long-range forecast in April, the Met department had predicted that the country is likely to witness a normal monsoon for the third consecutive year with rainfall at 97% of the 50-year average with a model error of +/-4 %.

The June-September monsoon season is critical not only for the farmers of kharif crops, but also drives the Indian economy which is largely agrarian. A normal rainfall, and as a result higher agricultural output, can boost economic growth and keep inflation in check.