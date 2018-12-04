4122 pending criminal cases against legislators, UP leads with 992 cases

The Supreme Court directed speeding up the process of disposal of pending cases in Bihar and Kerala. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: There are 4,122 pending criminal cases against legislators in the country, with some of them pending for over three decades, amicus curiae Vijay Hansaria told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In his report on pending criminal cases against members of Parliament (MPs) and members of legislative assembly (MLAs), Hansaria said there were 1,991 cases pending where charges had not been framed. These cases were pending in 440 districts across the country.

Around 2,324 cases were found to be against sitting legislators (both MP/MLAs) and 1,675 against former legislators, according to the 24-paged report submitted by the amicus curiae.

The legislators named in the report include Karnataka’s B.S. Yediyurappa, Punjab’s Captain Amarinder Singh, Himachal Pradesh’s Anurag Thakur and Karantaka’s H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The report, submitted to the Supreme Court, gives a state-wise break up of all pending cases against legislators, former and sitting. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of cases against legislators at 992, followed by Orissa (331) and Tamil Nadu (321).

Taking the report on record, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed speeding up the process of disposal of such cases in Bihar and Kerala, where instead of one sessions court and one magistrate court, the high courts should send across cases against sitting and former legislators to as many session and magistrate courts.

It was further directed that there should be a procedure for each designated court, and cases against sitting MPs and MLAs punishable by death or life imprisonment be prioritised.

The court was hearing a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, challenging the provisions of the Representation of the People Act 1951, which bars convicted politicians from contesting elections for six years after having served a jail term. The plea also sought a direction to the centre and the Election Commission (EC) to fix the minimum educational qualifications and an upper age limit for candidates.

On 25 September, the apex court refused to bar candidates facing criminal charges from contesting elections, leaving the matter in the hands of Parliament, political parties and politicians.

As a tentative measure, on 1 November 2017, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to set up special fast-track courts to try more than 1,581 cases pending against legislators.

According to political scientist Milan Vaishnav’s book, “When Crime Pays: Money And Muscle In Indian Politics”, 24% of MPs had criminal cases pending against them in 2004, and 12% had serious cases registered against them. By 2014, the numbers had risen to 34% and 21%, respectively.