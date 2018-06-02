IMD forecasts heavy rains in northeast, Maharashtara tomorrow
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rains in the northeastern states, Maharashtara on Sunday, and dust storms in Rajasthan
New Delhi: The weatherman has predicted heavy rains in the northeastern states and Maharashtara on Sunday, and dust storms in Rajasthan.
Hot weather conditions will prevail over north and central India and warm conditions are very likely in a few areas of Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, the Met Department said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Maharashtra. “Dust storms are likely at isolated places over Rajasthan,” it said.
Thunderstorms and squalls are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal. “Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are very likely in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha,” the advisory said.
More From Politics »
- Sushma Swaraj leaves for South Africa on 5-day visit, to attend BRICS, IBSA
- Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s JuD to contest Pakistan’s general elections
- No talks on seat-sharing with JD(S) so far for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: G. Parameshwara
- Nipah virus: Kerala postpones reopening of schools, colleges in Kozhikode till 12 June
- Why was Kim Jong Un’s letter for Donald Trump so big?
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- IMD forecasts heavy rains in northeast, Maharashtara tomorrow
- Global trade skirmish puts factories, recovery at risk
- Sushma Swaraj leaves for South Africa on 5-day visit, to attend BRICS, IBSA
- Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s JuD to contest Pakistan’s general elections
- No talks on seat-sharing with JD(S) so far for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: G. Parameshwara
Mark to Market »
- Will ICICI Bank investors now find closure in Chanda Kochhar controversy?
- When auditors grow a spine, investor health should get a boost
- Why it became impossible to get bids for Air India
- India Q4 GDP data: Non-farm private sector growth slows
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results