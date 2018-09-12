Hardik Patel ends fast as government refuses to blink

Hardik Patel. Photo: HT

Ahmedabad: Quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel today ended his hunger strike after 19 days even as the BJP-ruled state government did not give in to any of his demands.

The 25-year-old Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor had called for an indefinite fast August 25 onwards to press for his demands for reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat and for a farm loan waiver. Patel said that his decision was taken after senior leaders of his community urged him to end his fast. In a message on social media, the Patidar leader said that his fight for his community and for farmers will continue.

Apart from a farm loan waiver and reservation for Patidars, Patel had also demanded the release of PAAS member Alpesh Kathiriya, who has been arrested on sedition charges.

Last Friday, Patel was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated. After spending two days in hospital, he returned to his house and continued the hunger strike.

Reacting to the quota leader’s decision to end his fast, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said that though late, it was the right decision. Talking to media persons in Gandhinagar today, Nitin Patel said that the government welcomed Patel’s decision to end his fast and said that the government was committed to the welfare of every community, including the Patidars.

A Congress delegation had earlier called on Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and submitted a memorandum urging him to end the deadlock by opening talks with the PAAS.

Last week, minister Saurabh Patel said Patel’s agitation and his fast was politically motivated and sponsored by the Congress party. He said that the doors of the government were open for talks but so far no negotiations have been held.

The PAAS leader’s indefinite fast has garnered support from various opposition political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Janata Dal.