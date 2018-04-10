Sikh groups demand removal of Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler from Congress

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi:Members of Sikh groups on Tuesday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters in New Delhi demanding the removal of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Police stopped the protesters from reaching the All India Congress Committee headquarters on Akbar Road.

The protesters raised slogans and scaled barricades, even as police tried to push them back.

“We are demanding Congress president Rahul Gandhi to remove Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their role in anti-Sikh riots,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and a BJP MLA.

Congress should now clear its stand over Kumar and Tytler, who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots and were present at the party’s hunger strike at Rajghat on Monday, Sirsa said.