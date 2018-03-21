CPM alleges Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s Rajya Sabha nomination flawed
CPM says the date of birth given in the Rajya Sabha nomination papers was at variance with what Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said in 2006
Last Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 10 09 PM IST
Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, has alleged that Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election were flawed and that his candidature should have been cancelled.
Singhvi has filed his nomination from West Bengal.
The CPM said the date of birth given in the nomination papers was at variance with what Singhvi had said in 2006. Also, he had not signed the affidavit on all pages and hence the document couldn’t be considered as a true affidavit.
Singhvi said if there was any error in his 2006 nomination papers, it was a “clear typographical error”. “What is relevant is whether there is any misrepresentation in the current nomination,” he added.
First Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 10 09 PM IST
