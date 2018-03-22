Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on 20 disqualified AAP MLAs’ pleas on Friday

The disqualified AAP legislators have also requested the Delhi high court bench to remand their case back to the poll panel with a direction to hear the matter afresh.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court is set to pronounce its verdict in the case regarding the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators on Friday.

The judgement will be delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar.

If the Delhi high court upholds the disqualification of the MLAs, it would necessitate by-elections in 20 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, although it will not pose a threat to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government. The AAP currently has 66 members in the assembly.

Eight of the 20 disqualified AAP MLAs had moved the high court on 23 January against the 20 January presidential order disqualifying them for holding office of profit as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ in the Delhi government.

A single-judge bench of the high court on 24 January had directed the Election Commission to maintain status quo on the disqualification by withholding the announcement of bypoll dates for the Delhi assembly seats that would have fallen vacant if the MLAs were disqualified.

After the case was transferred to a two judge bench on 29 January, it was heard on a day-to-day basis.

Senior advocates K.V. Vishwanathan and Mohan Parasaran appearing for the MLAs challenged their disqualification on the grounds of violation of the principles of natural justice. It was further argued that the post of parliamentary secretary could not be considered as an ‘office of profit’ as there was no element of ‘profit’ or pecuniary benefit attached to it. The post was similar to that of an intern to a minister, it was submitted.

Amit Sharma, appearing for the Election Commission, submitted before the bench that the existence of pecuniary benefit was not the only requirement to establish an office of profit. It was argued that discharging executive duties and function as parliamentary secretaries also constituted an office of profit. It was further stated that principles of natural justice were sufficiently complied with by providing the MLAs an opportunity to file their written submissions in their defence.

In March 2015, the Delhi government had appointed 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. Since then, one has resigned from the assembly. The appointments were made to assist cabinet ministers and include more MLAs in governance work.