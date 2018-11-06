PM Modi likely to inaugurate KMP Expressway on 17 November

Modi is likely to inaugurate the expressway at Manesar where he would also address a rally on the occasion.

Gurgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 136-km Kundli-Maneser-Palwal (KMP) expressway on 17 or 18 November, said a Haryana minister Monday.

PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh said the decision was taken during a meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Prime Minister Modi on Saturday.

Singh said the prime minister is likely to inaugurate the expressway at Manesar where he would also address a rally on the occasion.

“Following the meeting, we have proposed to the PMO November 17 and 18 as tentative dates for the rally. The PMO officials will confirm the date after checking the prime minister’s scheduled,” Singh said.

A 54-km stretch of the 135.6-km KMP Expressway between Maneser and Palwal is already operational since 2015, but its 83.6 km stretch between Kundli and Maneser ran into land acquisition hurdles, delaying the project.

Once the KMP expressway is thrown open, heavy vehicles will get access to various industrial towns like Maneser, Sohna, Dharuhera, Bawal and Bhiwadi in Haryana without entering Delhi.

The expressway will cut down the distance between various northern and western states.



