Mehbooba Mufti resigns as J&K chief minister as PDP-BJP alliance collapses

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will submit her resignation to Governor Narinder Nath Vohra shortly as Peoples Democratic Party’s coalition partner the Bharatiya Janata Party has pulled out of the ruling alliance in the state. “The chief minister will be submitting her resignation to the governor shortly,” senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said.

With the PDP-BJP coalition falling apart, the state might come under governor’s rule, which will be for the fourth time in the last 10 years. Governor’s rule was imposed in July 2008 following the resignation of then chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in the wake of the PDP pulling out of the coalition government with the Congress over the Amarnath land row. The state was under governor’s rule in December 2014, following the hung verdict in the assembly elections that year. Governor’s rule was again imposed in the state in January 2016 following the death of then chief minster Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, as his daughter Mehbooba Mufti had shown reluctance to continue the alliance with the BJP.

The BJP had entered into an unlikely alliance with the regional party after an inconclusive election in 2014. “It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ram Madhav, party general secretary, told reporters.

The Congress, meanwhile, ruled out any tie-up with the PDP after the BJP pulled out of the coalition government. The BJP had committed a “Himalayan blunder” by forming a government with the PDP, said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. He said the BJP, a national party, should not have allied with PDP, a regional player. “The regional parties should have been allowed to form an alliance among themselves,” he told reporters. The alliance has devastated the state, be it economically or socially, and has left Jammu and Kashmir in a state of “ruins”, Azam added.

