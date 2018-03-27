Gujarat Congress withdraws ‘no trust’ motion against speaker Rajendra Trivedi

Gujarat assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi.

Ahmedabad: After a stormy budget session in the Gujarat assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday called a truce with the former softening its stance over the suspension of three Congress legislators for a period of three years. In turn, the Congress withdrew a ‘no trust’ motion it had moved on 28 February against speaker Rajendra Trivedi.

The BJP has agreed to curtail the suspension to just the end of the ongoing budget session, which could come as early as Wednesday. Agreement was reached after a series of informal talks between the leaders of both the parties over last 48 hours.

“It is the duty and responsibility of both, the ruling party and the opposition to uphold the democratic values of the House and I am glad that we did,” Paresh Dhanani, leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly told media persons on Tuesday. Accordingly, his deputy in the House, Shailesh Parmar, withdrew his proposal of ‘no trust’ motion against the speaker.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel proposed reduction in suspension of three Congress legislators from the House.

On 14 March, two Congress legislators, Ambrish Der from Rajula constituency and Prabhatbhai Dudhat from Savarkundla constituency were suspended for three years and Kalol legislator Baldevji Thakore for a year, for brawling with BJP legislators in the House. The speaker had banned their entry into assembly premises.

“On the day of the shameful incident, I had proposed for the suspension of the Congress legislators with regret. Today, after the gesture by the opposition leader and their senior MLAs for maintaining the decorum of the House, I propose to revise the suspension for their MLAs,” deputy CM Patel said in the assembly session on Tuesday while moving the motion to curtail the suspension.